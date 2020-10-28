HACKERS TAKE OVER SUSPENDED KITWE MAYOR CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE’S PAGE, POST OBSCENE MATTER FOR 2 STRAIGHT DAYS

Kitwe ~ Wed, 28 Oct 2020

Suspended Kitwe mayor Christoper Kang’ombe is seeking assistance in reporting his “Thoughts of Christopher Kang’ombe” page to Facebook and ZICTA after he and his co-admin were removed by hackers who are now posting obscene material.

This has gone on for two days.

On Tuesday, he posted:

“It has come to my attention that one of my Facebook pages ” Thoughts of Kang’ombe Christopher” has been hacked owing to my Co – admins personal page been hacked Yesterday.

This has resulted in the hackers posting inappropriate content.

Kindly report the page and the inappropriate content to Facebook on my behalf as I have no access to the page despite originally being admin.”

Despite reporting to ZICTA and Facebook on October 26 when it happened, nothing has been.

This has prompted Mr Kang’ombe to again this morning post:

“Anyone with information on how I can resolve the hacking of my Facebook page ” Thoughts of Kang’ombe Christopher “, kindly get in touch.

It’s been two days since the hackers removed me from being admin of the page and I have no control over the postings.

Despite reporting matter to both ZICTA and Facebook, the hackers have continued posting inappropriate content.”

Urgent plea: Please assist in reporting this matter to Facebook and ZICTA by calling 7070 urgently.