By Smart Eagles 🦅

MALAMBO Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Makebi Zulu has sharply reacted to reports that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday chickened out of a ZNBC interview in which he was supposed to clear himself from serious allegations surrounding the privatization of national assets.

Hon Zulu who is also Eastern Province Minister says that Hakainde has no answers to the allegations leveled against him.

He adds that Hakainde can not manage to answer questions on Sunday Interview because the questions are not prepared by him saying his used to interviews in which he prepares questions himself.

” It will be embarrassing for him to respond to questions he has not framed”,he said.

The Malambo law maker has further observed that Hakainde is used to stage managed interviews hence refusing the ZNBC interview.

“That is the trouble of being used to choreographed interviews,you can not face professional people on a television interview”Hon Zulu said.

Five times Zambian Presidential election loosing Hakainde was supposed to feature on ZNBC Sunday Interview by at the last minute,he chickened out.

Zambians are demanding answers from Hakainde on the role he played in the privatization process.

There are strong allegations that Hakainde as Consultant and Evaluator, grossly profited from the privatization process by under-valuing state assets, selling state assets to himself and his associates, failing to declare commercial interests and failing to make disclosures in assets that he was interested in or his associates.

Hakainde, as lead Consultant and Evaluator for the Zambia Privatisation Agency (ZPA)was involved in the sale of Musio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, the sale of ZCCM non-core assets such Lunsemfwa Hydro and ZCCM Power Division(CEC) of sold to 5 ZCCM Executives.

As CEO and Managing Partner of Coopers & Lybrand and later Grant Thornton, Hakainde was liquidator of the agriculture Bank, Lima Bank that had various assets including farms.

His firm also appointed Christopher Mulenga as Receiver Manager for RAMCOZ in Luanshya, a process marred with allegations of plunder and excess looting. -Smart Eagles