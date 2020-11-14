HAKAINDE HAS MADE US FAIL TO PAY BACK EUROBOND – DORA SILIYA.

By George Lemba

Chief Government Spokeswoman Dora Siliya has assembled a team of PF members to go awash and blame UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over the PF’S failure to pay back the loans they have acquired.

Edgar Lungu has been getting loans from both governments and private citizens on pretext of creating development and yet he has been funding PF, violence and himself.

Today, Bondlenders or holders refused to defer Edgar Lungu’s request to have the debt paid in April, 2021.

Due to the forthcoming PF induced hunger and International embarrassments, Dora Siliya has called for a meeting with PF vuvuzelas to start preaching hate speech against Hakainde Hichilema.

Currently, the meeting is taking place at her house and beers are being taken.

Among those in attendance include Sunday Chanda and Antonio Mwanza as you may be aware that the woman does not spare tender meat. -Koswe