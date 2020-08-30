GOD’S BIG LESSON FOR ZAMBIA

By Mwango (Checkmate writer)

Hakainde Hichilema and Edgar Lungu ahead of 2021 elections

MATTHEW 25: 15 – 30 gives an account of the parable of talents which also brings a Biblical lesson to the Christian community and people of other faiths in Zambia.

We decided to look to the scriptures for answers following the dust raised by a national debate surrounding who lawfully earned something from the privatization process under debate.

Verse 15; “And to one he gave five talents, to another two, and to another one, to each according to his own ability.” With this passage of scripture, we see two well-known politicians fitting in the parable.

Verse 16; “Then he who had received five talents went and traded with them, and made another five talents.” We are not apologetic to state that herein we find UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Verse 18; “But he who had received one, went and dug in the ground, and hid his lord’s money.” This scripture is not a step too far the truth, for it’s a direct resemblance of PF leader Edgar Lungu.

So then, what did Mr Hichilema and Mr Lungu do with the money they both worked for and legally earned in their roles as economic consultant and lawyer respectively?

Verse 20,21; “(20) So he who had received five talents came and brought five other talents, saying lord, you delivered to me five talents; look, I have gained five more talents besides them. (21) His lord said to him, ‘well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of the lord.”

We are convinced that Mr Hichilema fits the description of the faithful servant because he has gained more out of his hard work and exceptional business acumen.

Coincidence or not, but Verse 20,21 comes as the fulfillment of scripture for Mr Hichilema when one considers the presidential and general elections of 2021.

Verse 24 – 26: “(24) Then he who had received the one talent came and said, ‘lord, I knew you to be a hard man, reaping where you have not sown and gathering where you have not scattered seed. (25) And I was afraid, and went and hid your talent in the ground. Look, there you have what is yours. (26) But his lord said to him, ‘you wicked and lazy servant…” The Bible says, his lord got that one talent and gave it to one with ten.

As believers in the true living God, we trust prophesy has taken away instruments of authority from the wicked and lazy servant, and placed them in the capable hands of the good and faithful servant.

It is the doing of divine power that the subject of privatization has come out before the 2021 presidential elections so that God’s big lesson for Zambians is fulfilled before our eyes.

Sadly, Mr Lungu is still fighting Mr Hichilema to a point of using FDD President, Edith Nawakwi to spread falsehood about an innocent man on privatization in which they were all players.

Mwango Wamapembwe

30/08/2020.