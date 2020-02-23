Apart from been the most persecuted politician, the UPND leader is arguably the most powerful politician in Zambia surpassing the PF leader Edgar Chagwa LUNGU (Honorary Doctor).

The geographical position of his party’s following in most of ZAMBIA’S economical hubs; has necessitated this actual fact.

On the copperbelt, the UPND share influence with the PF, where some minerals are still been mined.

The new copperbelt, which is the North Western province has a flourishing and loyal UPND support base. The North Western province has a huge quantity of precious mineral deposits on which our nation is entirely depending on.

And guess what, all these minerals are in #HH politically controlled areas and sustaining our national coffers; without mentioning #Kagem mine in Ndola rural which is the highest single world’s producer of emeralds where your Zambian government only has a partly 25% share, what of the 75%🤔Think ba PF and zambians.

Zambia is home to the world’s 7th wonder MOSI-O-TUNYA the “mighty” Victoria falls.

Which is one of the best known tourist attraction in ZAMBIA, and guess what, it is in #HH’S area of political influence.

According to the ECZ 2016 presidential results, the PF leader won HH with a struggling 100,530 votes🤔 making Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU a minority president after Levy Patrick Mwanawasa.

Furthermore, with the current economical challenges, the PF’s 1,860,877 votes they got in 2016 are shifting camp to add up to HH’S 1,760,347 votes, as he is the person to govern our nation rightly together with the Opposition Alliance.

We as the RPP, are not as naive to be with the UPND in an alliance as the PF hallucinates.

Looking forward, any attempt by any criminal masquareding as a member of the zambian executive to “harm” HH in any way, will be doing that at their own peril.

The REPUBLICAN PROGRESSIVE PARTY, stands by #HH and the UPND.

#LUNGUmustGO!

#StopTheKILLING!

#ChangeIsCOMING!

Joetex Nsofwa

RPP

Lusaka Province Secretary.