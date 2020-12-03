HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LEGALLY BOUGHT FARM 1924 OF KALOMO – ESTATE ADMINISTRATOR

Lusaka – 03/12/20

A witness in the case in which UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been dragged to court over farm number 1924 of kalomo says it is not true that only 190 hectares of the said farm had been sold to the late Bernard Mazuba who in turn sold it to Mr Hichilema.

In a supplementary affidavit in reply filed before the Lusaka High Court today,Collins Mazuba who is the son and administrator of the Mazuba estate said the disputed Subdivision A of farm 1924 was bought by his father Bernard Mazuba between 1998 and 1999 from the estate of the late Samson Siatembo.

In a matter in which Mr Hichilema has been dragged to court by Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo as first and second plaintiffs alleging criminal trespass,Mr Mazuba says the first plaintiff who was appointed administrator of the Siatembo estate in 1999 gave vacant possession of 2,048 hectares of farm 1924 to the late Bernard Mazuba in the year 2000 on which the witness and his father lived thereafter.

He contends in his submission that his Cousin Victor Mazuba and his wife Fridah Hatembo who happens to be the sister to the 1st and 2nd plaintiffs were allowed to remain on the farm by it’s new owner Bernard Mazuba until the land was sold to Mr Hichilema who is the defendant in this matter in 2004 in full view of the 1st and 2nd plaintiffs.

According to attached documents,the first plaintiff in his capacity as administrator of the Siatembo estate did on 13th February,2001 write to the Lands department informing them of the sell of 2,048 hectares of farm number 1924 to Mr B.Mazuba who had finished paying for the said land and had concluded all necessary processes.

The documents further indicate that Mr Mazuba did pay a sum of 2 million kwacha to the department of Lands on 12th January 2001 being ground rent for farm 1924 of Kalomo.

According to court documents filed by Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo as first and second plaintiffs respectively,Mr Hichilema dubiously acquired farm 1924 in Kalomo which was an estate of the late Samson Siatembo in 2004.

The defendant is represented by M and Associates.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM