HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NEEDS HELP AND PRAYERS – BIZWELL MUTALE

… says his desperation to get to State House has reached alarming levels and needs to be tamed.

Patriotic Front PF National Mobilization Committer Member BIZWELL MUTALE has condemned UPND Leader HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for using unpalatable language against women during a rally in Pemba District.

Mr. MUTALE says women deserve to be respected at any cost because they have the right to support a party of their choice and should not be intimidated by politicians.

Speaking when he addressed the media in Lusaka, Mr. MUTALE said Mr. HICHILEMA needs prayers and God’s guidance because his statement does not in any way represent the Christian values of the country.

Mr.Mutale wondered why the women movement in the country are always quiet whenever the UPND leader issues unpalatable statements against the women.

He said women across the country need to rise up and condemn the unbecoming behavior from Mr.HICHILEMA.

“Hakainde Hichilema’s unbecoming behavior of insults is worrying and women should rise up and condemn him. Why are the women movement in the country also so quiet,” Mr.Mutale said.

And Mr.Mutale said Mr. HICHILEMA’s desperation to get to State House at all costs is alarming and needs to be tamed.

He said the PF is making inroads in Southern province and this is putting UPND under pressure.

” HH knows that he is losing next year and PF’s popularity in Southern province is giving UPND sleepless nights. What has HH done for the people of Southern province for him to keep holding them hostage?, we will ensure that we get maximum votes in Southern provinces so that we retire HH from politics, ” Mr.MUTALE said. -Smart Eagles