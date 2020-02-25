By David Zulu

25th February 2020

I think UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s interview last night on ‘Prime TV’s’ ‘Oxygen of Democracy’ was out of this world. I think he’s PF’s elephant in the room who exposed their insincerity and their backwardness in the manner they are handling the affairs of this Nation.

By the end of the interview, he had etched himself a larger than life disposition, an intellectual giant and independent thinker who this country critically requires inorder to come out of the unconscionable state Zambia is currently lodged.

It will be a risky business for PF to touch HH now, they have unwittingly made him a one man weapon of mass destruction, a monster they like to hate but one Zambians are increasingly like to love. He clearly and successfully institutionalized their hate and also sold himself as a world statesman in times of crises.

He looked directly at the camera and made a heart to heart talk to citizens after expertly whipping their emotions. You could only be Robo Cop not to have felt something stuck on your throat. Even ET the Martian had emotions, what about a mortal like me?

I watched in awe and wondered what the hell is wrong with us Zambians to ignore the very leader we urgently and critially needed ten years ago as much as we do now.