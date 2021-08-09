By Bowman Lusambo

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA-THE CON MAN

The startling disclosure by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that Hakainde Hichilema has been soliciting funding from Vedanta Resources and in fact obtained an initial 100,000 dollars before asking for a further 300,000 dollars is unfortunate.

It is sad that a man who has spent a good part of his adult life pretending to want to serve the Zambian people could go and seek funding from the very people who have been oppressing Zambians.

We all saw the videos of Anil Agarwal, the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited mocking Zambians over the KCM transaction. We have all seen how Zambian miners at KCM had been ill treated under Vedanta until President Lungu gave them the redemption by repossessing the mine.

How does Hakainde find it fitting to go back to Vedanta with a begging bowl promising to hand back the mine to the same oppressors?

Only a man who wishes to satisfy his small bruised ego would do that and that man is Hakainde Hichilema. Hakainde is a common thief who does not deserve to be enjoying his civil liberties but should be locked up for the many crimes he has committed against the Zambian people.

When we speak about Hakainde’s insatiable appetite for selling off national assets, his entire tribesmen from Bweengwa always descend on us to call us names but the truth is their cult leader is a conman and a gwaguist.

Hakainde publicly told us of his ambition to to sell off the presidential jet until ZAF advised him of its status.

In secret meetings, he has promised all the foreign funders that he will give them a piece of all strategic national assets. This is the man Zambians should retire next week Thursday and law enforcement agencies should be on standby to make him answer to crimes committed against the Zambian people.