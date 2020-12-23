HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S APPEARANCE BEFORE ZAMBIA POLICE TODAY

By Savior Chishimba.

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), take a stand against the PF’s continued abuse of state agencies against leaders of political parties. Human rights abuses and lawlessness under the PF Regime have become commonplace.

We note, with deep concern, that the PF Regime has arrested Mr. Hakainde Hichilema about fifteen (15) times since 2011 and in all such arrests the state has not successfully prosecuted any case. This confirms that the PF’s only intention is to use state agencies to meet their myopic political objectives.

The UPP President, Comrade Saviour Chishimba (undersigned), has just called Mr. Haikainde Hichilema with a view to standing in solidarity with him. It is clear, to us, that the criminal elements in the PF want to have access to Mr. Chilema for evil. This is very dangerous and all of us must stand up to protect our fellow citizen against the PF injustices. Enough is enough!

Our country is facing numerous problems that must be prioritised for action. Abusing Mr. Hichilema will not solve our nation’s problems.

#Together4Zambia!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP LEADER