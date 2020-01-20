HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S RICH CV AS OF 2008.

Zambian citizen born in 1962

Married to Mutinta with three (3) children

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

· BA Economics and Business Administration (University of Zambia)

· MBA Finance and Business Strategy (University of Birmingham, United Kingdom)

· Trained Business Negotiator

· Qualified Change Management Practitioner

· Member – Institute of Directors

RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION

· A Christian who believes that all faiths should be accommodated.

POSITIONS HELD

· Chief Executive, Coopers & Lybrand Zambia 1994 – 1998

· Chief Executive, Grant Thornton Zambia 1998 – 2006

BUSINESS EXPERIENCE

HH served as Chief Executive Officer of Coopers and Lybrand and later Grant Thornton for 12 years, companies he formerly co-owned. Coopers & Lybrand and Grant Thornton are leading international professional services firms providing corporate finance, accounting, auditing, corporate recovery, management consultancy and tax advisory services to several reputable clients. These firms are both member organizations of Coopers & Lybrand International and Grant Thornton International respectively which operate in more than 100 countries world wide.

· HH has been one of the leading lights in business with wide experience in Zambia, Southern Africa, United Kingdom and other countries at operational and executive management levels.

· HH has chaired several international conferences among them the Zambia Investment Opportunities Conference organized by the Financial Times of the United Kingdom held in London in May 1996 and a similar one was held in Lusaka, Zambia in 1997.

· HH is a member of the Institute of Directors for Zambia and believes very strongly that good governance is key to Zambia’s economic development.

· HH is an entrepreneur with a number of private and corporate investments.

· HH is also a large commercial farmer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

· HH served/serves on numerous (25) boards of corporate entities including;

· Chairman of the Board of Directors – Barclays Bank Zambia Plc.

· Chairman of the Board of Directors – Sun International (Z) Ltd

· First Chairman of the Board of Directors, Africa Trade Insurance (ATI) a multilateral Pan African organization based in Kenya.

· Chairman – Greenbelt Fertilizers Limited

· Chairman – Media Trust Fund

· Chairman – Export Development Programme II

· Director – Zambia Investment Limited

· Director – Seedco Zambia Limited

· Director – African Life Financial Services

· Director – Zambezi Nickel (Bermuda) Limited

· Director – Westlake Investment Ltd. (Mauritius)

· Board Member – Zambia Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI)

· Member – Zambia Business Forum

· Served for seven years on the Coopers & Lybrand’s Africa Governing Board

· Served on Coopers & Lybrand’s International’s Governance Committee

· Served as Non Executive Director – Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (Smelterco) Limited

· Served on boards of eight other companies

COMMUNITY SERVICE

· HH is a community man who was born in a village, along the way learning so many things locally and internationally which Zambia can benefit from.

· HH is passionate about community work and has supported many community projects including dip tanks, clinics, schools, boreholes, and dams’ e.t.c over the years.

· HH has helped found a cultural fund aimed at financing the revival of cultural ceremonies in Zambia. Among the ceremonies supported by the fund include Kulamba Kubwalo of the Soli people in Central Zambia, Likumbi Lyamize of the Luvale people in North Western Zambia, Kusefya Pa Ng’wena of the Bemba People in Northern Zambia, Kuomboka of the Lozi people in Western Zambia, Lwiindi in Southern Zambia, Nc’wala of the Ngoni people in Eastern Zambia, Shimunenga among many others.

· HH is an employer of Zambians in urban areas through companies and rural communities through his farming activities. HH clearly understands rural and urban poverty and has contributed in someway in alleviating poverty.

· HH is one of the founder members and supporters of UPND.

OTHER ATTRIBUTES

· HH has been active in the business community and has a strong high level private and public sector network locally and internationally.

· HH has lived and worked in the United Kingdom and traveled widely around the world on business and leisure.

WRITTEN ATTRIBUTES

· An Economic Analysis of Determinants of Government Budget Deficits – The case of Zambia, 1986.

· Managing Businesses in the third world Privatized Environment – The Zambian Case, 1992.

· Numerous lecture materials, occasional papers, consultancy and advisory reports

WHAT HH BRINGS INTO ZAMBIAN POLITICS

· Focus on a new vision for Zambia and promote love in the country.

· Strong, humble and knowledge based leadership.

· Quality leadership with a difference

· Focus on service to the nation and not benefit to self (Servant leadership).

· Ensure racial harmony in society

· Promote unity, embracing all regions and tribal groupings as the nation belongs to all.

· Clean politics that are issue based, not personality and insult based.

· Promote professionalism, integrity and ethical conduct in public office.

· Improve the working conditions in the public service including those of our men and women in uniform so as to improve service delivery to the public.

· Economic development and prosperity for all.

· Promote peace and constitutionalism – give Zambians the constitution speedily.

· Facilitate the enactment of a new electoral law acceptable to all Zambians.

· Promote freedom of the press through enactment of appropriate laws.

· A leadership that promotes gender equity and effective participation of differently-abled, women and the youth in public affairs.

· Focus on key economic sectors such as agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing, energy services.

· Promote employment creation and entrepreneurship.

· Fight poverty; promote economic business and investment growth to support social sectors.

· Taking a building block approach to running the country carrying on with the good aspects of previous Governments and only change those that are wrong

· Improve sanitation and facilities in public markets so that marketers can operate in safe and decent conditions.

· Change with continuity and not continuity with change.

· Moving away from politics of anger, vindictiveness and revenge

· De-politicize the public service and strengthen public institutions to deal with among other things, the fight against corruption.

· Drive the decentralization agenda effectively.

· Vigorously fight HIV/AIDS.

· Give our country a fresh and better start.

· Speedy payment of retirement benefits to retirees to enable them start a new life.

· Work to end endemic strikes in the nation.

· Will take advise from past leaders, professionals, churches, traditional rulers, women and youth.