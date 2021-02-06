Mr Hakainde Hichilema is corrupt and wants to get power by all means so that he can mask his fraudulent dealings, FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi has charged at a media briefing this morning.
Ms Nawakwi, the former finance minister, has insisted that Mr Hichilema’s land deals in places like Kalomo were mostly fraudulent as he does not deal with administrators, leaving many people deprived.
An administrator to the estate of Mr Samson Siatembo, Ms Pheluna Hatembo, sued Mr Hichilema in the Lusaka High Court, pointing out a fraudulent manner in which Farm No 1924 of Kalomo was purchased. However, the High Court dismissed the case and the applicants appealed.
During the briefing on the matter, Ms Nawakwi maintained that Mr Hichilema is corrupt and told him that he should never speak to condemn corruption.
“Hakainde should zip his mouth on corruption. He is corrupt. He is depriving poor people. This is really sad and unacceptable. When leaders use power to benefit themselves, it’s corruption,” Ms Nawakwi said.
She has requested Mr Hichilema to hand over the Kalomo farm to the Siatembos on moral grounds since the High Court could not continue the case because of time-lapse.
Ms. Nawakwi, however, reminded Mr Hichilema that despite the fact that the High Court dismissed the case on grounds of limitation, it did not rule that there was no trespass or criminality on his part.
She said Mr. Hichilema should not celebrate the outcome of the High Court because he knows well enough that he trespassed and committed a criminal case.
Open up and tell the country what Hakainde did to you madam if it’s marriage then it is too late.
Why do you still refer to this lady fdd president, she a pf cadre and a whole servicing drug addicts in the party.
HH deceived zambians.Only a lunatic can vote for him.
Its high time that politicians must tell the people about what they will do not finger pointing is not worthy it.corruption of HH is better than of mmd and pf.HH is rulling whether we like it or not.
Just pay him the money wait very soon you will be running away from your own shadow when HH becomes the head of the country .Your business will be down as you said on the other story
Madam Nawakwi where were you all These years shielding the evidence you
Had?Is it election year?Why wait fifteen
Years to catch the thief?