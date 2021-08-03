….as he commends His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for acting swiftly to curb the escalating levels of political violence by tasking Defence Forces.

NDOLA, Monday, August 2, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

IMMEDIATE PAST LUSAKA Province Minister Hon Bowman Lusambo has commended His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, for allowing the deployment of the men and women from the Defence Forces to help end political violence.

Lusambo, alias The Bulldozer, says the strategic move of allowing the military to work with officers from the Zambia Police Service will help restore public order, protect lives and safeguard public property.

Meanwhile, The Bulldozer says, “we are however concerned that the chief architect of political violence Hakainde Hichilema in his usual nonchalant manner has elected to remain mute on the many incidents of violence involving his cadres.”

And Hon Lusambo has said it is very easy to see that the violence that has engulfed Zambia is heavily financed by Hakainde because some of the violence has erupted right in his presence and he hasn’t flinched.

“The gruesome murder of two PF members in Kanyama has failed to move Hakainde to issue a statement condemning the loss of the two lives. This is a man who is quick to talk about a false story about my house but he cannot issue a statement even after innocent lives were lost,” Hon Lusambo stated.

“Hakainde does not care even if people lose lives as long as it helps him get to State House. For him, this is about stroking his inflated ego and he is ready to sacrifice innocent lives to become President.”

Hon Lusambo who is the ruling Patriotic Front’s Kabushi Parliamentary candidate has further said it should be stated that the blood of those two gentlemen is dripping right from Hakainde’s hands and he will one day pay heavily for these crimes.

