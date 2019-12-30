By Lindah Cheleka

The National Action for Quality Education (NAQEZ) is saddened with the delayed allocation of funds by the Ministry of Finance to the Examination Council Zambia to commence the process of marking grade 12 examination.

NAQEZ says the delayed allocation of funds to the ECZ will also compromise the standard of marking as markers will be in a hurry to mark the papers.

In an interview with Phoenix News, NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa is concerned that there has been a halt in the marking process of grade 12 examination due to lack of funds.

He has since appealed to the Ministry of Finance to release funds to the ECZ to begin marking grade exams to avoid a delay in releasing the results.

PHOENIX NEWS