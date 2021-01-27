Highvie Hamududu has resurfaced and announced he will contest the 2021 presidential election.

This move according to insiders is aimed at Hamududu and his party called Party of National Unity and Progress to split the UPND and Hakainde Hichilema’s votes in Southern province.

Insiders tell Zambian Eye that there are fears that if the Southern province votes are not split Hichilema and his UPND will win the elections. Where HH is the only candidate from South West Zambia running for the presidency, the North East has five prominent figures – Edgar Lungu, Chishimba Kambwili, Harry Kalaba, Felix Mutati, Fred M’membe and Nevers Mumba.

This situation according to Insiders is causing fears within PF who will be facing HH for the third time following two disputed elections. The Source says this is the reason Hamududu who is a former UPND Bweengwa MP has been brought in to counter Hichilema in the Southern province.

Hamududu whose initials is also HH formed his party three years ago and then went under until today.

Relaunching his party today at a media briefing, Hamududu said his party was ready to participate and win 2021 elections.

Hamududu who hails from the same constituency with HH has promised to change Zambia’s economic position within 36 months of being in government. – Zambian Eye