UPPZ President Charles Chanda

HANDS OFF THE STATE JET-THOSE CALLING FOR THE SELL OF THE SAME MUST GROW UP

I am expecting leaders that we have both in the ruling and opposition to show maturity when dealing with public assets. It is obvious Bally out of excitement made the statement over the sale of the Jet and l don’t expect any of the sixteen Presidential Candidates to go after him and demand for the execution of the promise.

The jet is a national asset and l would have expected Bally to have utilized the Economist mind when dealing with that issue. Bally understands the law of appreciation and deprecation. The government will lose millions if they go ahead and execute the jacuzzi promise of selling the jet.

What l expect is for Bally to publicly apologise over the utterances on the jet. That is leadership and not a weakness. This is also a lesson to UPND supporters who are so obsessed thinking that all decisions being made by the government are like the Bible and cannot be criticized. Bally is human and prone to error.

Relax and watch the insults that will follow on this post. Anyone calling for the sale of the jet must be very childish.

CC

UPPZ President