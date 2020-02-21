By Patson Chilemba

The happenings in Zambia right now point to this country being a failed state, but it’s difficult to imagine President Edgar Lungu resigning, he simply isn’t the type that would do that, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

And Col Panji said the use of the word “we” by PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) in saying he did not want to pre-empt the investigations by mentioning the names behind the gassing as they may run away, showed that the whole scheme was hatched to eliminate certain political figures from the fray.

Col Panji also said they had deliberately put a tab on information regarding the happenings in the country from founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, as he would be depressed and die of a heart attack if he heard the happenings in his beloved Zambia.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji wondered how people were being gassed and killed mercilessly with very minimal arrests from the police. He called on police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja to resign because the police service had failed the people.

The spate of gassings and killings around the country yesterday witnessed the killing of former Lusaka town clerk and permanent secretary Timothy Hakuyu, along with three others in Munyumbwe.

People around the country have been engulfed in fear over the gassing incidences with very minimal arrests of the perpetrators by the police. The failure has seen government unleashing soldiers to help quell the vice, but to minimal effect.

“If people get killed and nothing happens, where is the police? It means we are a failed state and something must be done. You can’t use the army to maintain law and order, the army is there to fight war. Now what if they fail? How will that reflect on them?” Col Panji said. “When a football team (police) is doing badly, the manager goes (Kanganja)”

Col Panji said the whole government of President Lungu had failed.

“Unfortunately I don’t think he will do that (resign). He’s not that type. I don’t see him resigning. You can tell people who can resign. No matter how bad things are he won’t resign,” he said.

Col Panji wondered what Mwamba was waiting for if he indeed he was genuine that he had the names of the gassers, because people were being killed every day.

Asked if his father was being briefed on the happenings around the country, Col Panji said that had not been done for a purpose.

“He will be depressed. He will die of a heart attack because he won’t believe this is the Zambia he left,” he said.

Col Panji said he agreed with Ambassador George Zulu, who recently said that he suspected that there was a sinister political motive behind the gassing to eliminate certain people from the political fray. Ambassador Zulu was among several other political figures who were arrested during the Black Mamba, under a plot hatched by the then ruling MMD of Frederick Chiluba to carryout bombings around the country so that they could pin the blame on then opposition leader Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Col Panji said he would not put such schemes beyond some elements in the ruling PF and government as they had a history of violence, including arming their supporters with pangas during the presidency of the late president Michael Sata. He also recalled the violent humiliation suffered by former MMD national secretary Major Richard Kachingwe, including the violence unleashed on former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa, where the helicopter she was traveling in was stopped from landing in Chinsali.

He said he, together with former president Rupiah Banda were victims of state sponsored violence, done in an effort to discredit them, under the Black Mamba and Zero Option Plan.

“I was accused that I had guns at my farm and was training guerrillas. So I was detained, they came and searched and found nothing. During the MMD there was a campaign to discredit my father, including exposing the tunnels,” Col Panji. “He (President Lungu) may not be aware, but maybe those who hatched them (gassings) didn’t realise it was going to get out of hand.”

And Col Panji said Mwamba was a senior member of PF as vice-chairperson in charge of mobilisation, therefore there was a huge message in his use of the word “we”.

Col Panji said this was why the people were saying this gassing thing was hatched within the echelons of power in order to frame certain political figures.

“If he says ‘we’ in hindsight the government knows who these people are already. If not, the President should have told him to shut up. If the names were given to the police they should have said ‘yes we have the information’. (Therefore) who is he giving the information to? (Former German leader Adolf) Hitler killed the Jews by simply framing them,” said Col Panji. “There are people in our government who have a history of violence. I would not pass that beyond them.”

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mwamba said “we don’t want to pre-empt the investigations over gassing by mentioning the people involved because they may run away”

Reacting to the call by the Church to interrogate him for saying that he knew the people behind the gassing incidences around the country, Mwamba said he did not necessarily need to go public over his allegations, saying he was a former defence minister.

He said there were so many channels of communicating the matter with the police and other relevant authorities.

“As I speak to you now, how do they know that maybe I have already communicated and they are investigating? We don’t want to pre-empt that people should know that it’s this one because they may run away. You understand?” Mwamba said.

However, police have not announced formal investigations to the public into the gassing incidences. The message that has been communicated to the public indicates that they too are not aware on the source of the gassing incidences that have engulfed the country.

