By Yona Musukwa.

Voted for RB twice, 2008 and 2011. Even when our fellow Zambians voted for 90 days PF, a right we fully respect, we had no doubt that MMD was better. History has passed it’s judgement, considering where Zambia is today.

Perhaps, John F. Kennedy was very correct, when he opined that; “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”

Of course he was not a saint, but Zambia would be in a different path, a better path had he served another term. All economic fundamentals were good and intact. We enjoyed middle income status. Inflation was low. Social cohesion was good. Liquidity was good. We had a fairly good middle class with a good spending power. Democratic space was far much better.

Now we are junk status. Inflation is now double digits. A weak middle class, with weak spending power. Corruption is now award winning. We can’t even talk about hunger and poverty, we are winning awards for being the worst. Political violence is the new normal. Tribalism is now official government policy. The so called pro poor is a facade, a dupe par excellence. Zambians are more poorer than this so called pro poor government found them.

So much for change!

May God continue to bless RB, a truly President for all Zambians.