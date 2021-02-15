ENVIRONMENTALIST William Harrington says the government’s decision to establish another national airline is yet another unresearched political project.

Harrington said as the Patriotic Front government was in the process of re-engaging the International Monetary Fund for a possible bailout package, it would be interesting to know the institution’s position on the government’s plans of establishing a new national airline.

“As it is now over four years since government assured the nation that it would launch a new national airline, it should avoid creating any false impression or perception over the project. So far, the government has not given any credible or convincing reasons for apparent failure of the project to take off,” he said.

Harrington said there was need for the government to state the position of the IMF and other multilateral agencies on its decision to relaunch a national airline following the liquidation of Zambia Airways in 1994.

He said the government’s delay to implement the project was leaving the whole matter to speculation that the IMF and other international financial institutions were not in favour of the plan to launch a new airline.

“My concern and challenge arises from the fact that at the height of Zambia’s Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) and privatisation programme in the early 90s under the [Frederick] Chiluba administration, when I was privileged to serve as minister of communication and transport, the late minister of finance minister Ronald Penza (MHSRP) informed cabinet that international financial institutions would not consider any bailout if government continued to maintain loss-making parastatals such as Zambia Airways, United Bus Company of Zambia, amongst others,” Harrington recalled. “These state-owned and government controlled companies were heavily subsidised by government and depended on government bailout for sustainable operations and indeed survival using taxpayers’ money. Penza was clearly under pressure from the IMF and other donors to liquidate affected parastatals as a conditionality for a bailout package.”

He said Penza’s position attracted much debate in government.

Harrington said his in efforts to maintain Zambia Airways as minister responsible for communication and transport, with support of some of cabinet colleagues, proposed some far-reaching restructuring measures.

He said these included not only down-sizing but “right-sizing” the airline in terms of aircraft and staffing levels as well as cutting down some routes and introducing professionals in management as opposed to political appointees.

“After protracted consultative meetings lasting some days, President Chiluba was ultimately forced to call an urgent combined National Executive Committee (NEC) and Cabinet meeting which, after much debate, resolved to liquidate Zambia Airways. Cabinet subsequently however resolved that in line with government liberalisation and free-market economic policy, the airline industry should be private-sector driven,” Harrington said. “So as government prepares to engage the IMF for a bailout package, it would be interesting to know the current position of the IMF on government’s decision to establish yet another national airline. In my honest and humble opinion, this is yet another unresearched political project as I am not privy to any bankable document to convince me otherwise.”

He said it was also a matter of great concern that the launch of the airline had been deferred on numerous occasions since the idea was mooted as far back as 2016 when President Edgar Lungu assumed office.

“I have been following the new airline plan with keen interest and I vividly recall that in 2016 a certain female minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe if I am not mistaken and I stand to be corrected, in the PF government told the whole world whilst attending an international conference in Madagascar that Zambia would launch a new national airline by the following year 2017 but alas now five years down the line, what we have instead witnessed is postponement after postponement of its launch,” Harrington said. “Sometime last year, 2020, government in reply to a press query, announced that it had done its part by issuing an operating licence and it was then up to the airline to start operations. Since then there has been a deafening silence over the much-touted airline.”

He said it was an open secret that a huge sum of taxpayers’ money had already been expended on the project.

Harrington said it was only right, fair and proper that the taxpayer was assured that their hard-earned money had not gone into a failed project.