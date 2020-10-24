ENVIRONMENTALIST William Harrington says he hopes President Edgar Lungu will consider using his constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy to release the two remaining Barotse activists and any other deserving citizens who are serving long-term prison sentences.

“As we approach the forthcoming 56th I independence anniversary, I, on behalf many concerned Barotse nationals and indeed on my own behalf, will pray to God The Almighty that President Edgar Lungu considers using his constitutional powers on prerogative of mercy to release the two remaining Barotse activists and indeed any other deserving citizens who are serving long-term prison sentences,” he said. “Two out of the three originally imprisoned on long term sentences namely Afumba Mombotwa and Sylvester Kalima. The third one namely Pelekelo Likando recently passed away whilst in prison and was buried at Senanga, (MHSRP). We recall that on the last occasion that President Lungu exercised his prerogative of mercy, several hundred convicts were pardoned and released into society. The list of prisoners pardoned included the three Barotse activists but under most unclear circumstances, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo reversed the presidential pardon and sadly our dear brothers remain incarcerated to date.”

Harrington said, with all due respect to all those prisoners who were lucky enough to be favoured by President Lungu, the two remaining Barotse activists and senior citizens were not a danger to society and a presidential pardon would be justifiable and timely.

He said “these senior citizens are not criminals in the true sense of the word”.

“They are prisoners of conscience and expression on a matter which is in public domain – the Barotse National Council (BNC) Resolutions of 2012. It must be recognised and appreciated that the BNC was sanctioned and blessed by the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) on behalf of the Litunga, King of Barotseland. Our prayer therefore is that God will grant President Lungu wisdom and compassion to do the needful in the spirit of reconciliation,” said Harrington.