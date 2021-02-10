Unruly Mporokoso PF Cadres this morning tried to stop a paid for program featuring Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba.

The DP leader was poised to feature at 11:00hrs but before the program could start, the cadres forced themselves into the studio only to be repealed by the alert DP security team. The cadres insisted that their MP had given them instructions that the program should not proceed.

The DP leader vowed never to leave before speaking on radio. As the cadres were busy fighting to get in the studio, President Kalaba proceeded with his program. As he was on radio, police arrived to quell the situation. Just after about 40 minutes into the program, Zesco switched off power bringing the program to a close. 20mins was remaining before the program could end.

The DP leader then proceeded with his other activities in Mporokoso and refused to be pushed out.