HARRY KALABA! COULD HE BE THE SOLUTION ZAMBIA NEEDS IN 2021 AND BEYOND?

So today is a public holiday from my current location. This has given me a huge opportunity and free time to touch base with what is going on in my lovely country Zambia.

One sad thing is I am informed that even today ‘Los Angels’ is flooded.

As I checked social media I was so much tempted to talk about my Uncle Elias Mpondela’s election at ZAA but then I realized he is not the only one who feels he has the monopoly of wisdom to continue as president of ZAA.

If anything, both PF and UPND also have some Elias Mpondelas among them. Maybe their own are just a little more conventional than the one at ZAA. At least the one at ZAA qualified to contest but PF’s own does not even qualify to contest the elections next year but wants to do so at every cost. The other one has held the position of party president from the time I was just a little boy until now. Even children who were born at the time he was already president of the party are now eligible to vote. Isn’t that wonderful really!

So I really can’t talk about the President of ZAA. On top of that I think we really have some serious issues to discuss.

It is now a known fact that PF under the leadership of president General Lungu has failed to lead this country into the direction we ought to be. In fact I now feel that the PF has subjected Zambian to perpetual poverty so that when times to vote like this come it is easy to control people who are less or not empowered at all. We are seeing the worst levels of poverty this country has ever experienced. The cost of living is so high that not even JESUIT is interested in assessing the cost of the food basket because they have lost track. In short we are in real trouble.

Zambia has over the years never rested from politics. We are ever in a political mood since 2008. This has affected the running of government beyond what the eye can meet. Our current government seems too comfortable to notice that our economy is now in its dying bed waiting to be taken to the mortuary. Those who eat with out friends in power try at all cost to protect and defend president General Lungu and his cabinet. They do so with impunity that they can even call fellow citizens ‘DOGS’. I mean who does that if not my good friend Bowman???

Anyways my intention is to say in the most brief manner why Zambia needs my President Harry Kalaba to take over if we are to redeem ourselves.

NOTE; When I talk about this son of the soil I do not talk about a person I don’t know but someone I am very close to. Someone whose humility beats my thinking. He is the only ‘busy’ man who will give me a call every often to just say “my dear how are you and how is the family? I am just checking to see if you are okay” and then we will go on and on talking about what Zambia deserves. His ideas are so real and attainable.

Harry Kalaba is a man who keeps his word and also gets offended when others don’t keep theirs. When him and I just knew each other we actually had some little fights about this because I never knew whom I was dealing with so I would tell him that we do ABCD and then something overwhelmed me and fail to meet my obligation. He would then be so mad with me and say “my brother please always mean your word” constantly so President Kalaba has said this and proven that he is a man who can keep his word at every cost.

His level of integrity is something we must admire. When he said he would be the first to repay his earned salary as illegal minister, some people thought he was politicking but I was very sure he would do just that and true to his word he did as promised. That’s how a man who wants to lead a country must behave. Not today you say I am opening Mulungushi Textiles tomorrow you change the story to suite your designer red suite! Aikona man! That’s being crooked and deceitful.

Zambia needs a man who can unit the country. Bring everyone together and work together as one. This is what president Kalaba did even when President Sata died (MHSRIP). He was able to bring all the factions together and reunited the party. He presided over a very sensitive matter that had the potential of being the peace of our country at stake. But at a very tender age Harry Kalaba did what many may not manage to do. He put his desires aside and did what was right for the party at the time. Really if we have nothing to admire in him this we must appreciate.

I can go on and on mentioning his qualities but the short of it is the fact that at a such a critical time as this, Zambia needs real change that won’t avenge and let the fighting and divisions continue in our country.

So as I return to Zambia in March 2021 in readiness for my campaigns as MP for Keembe constituency, I will also be launching the campaigns for President Harry Kalaba. I also urge other well meaning people who want to see meaningful development and unity in our country to rally behind him and support the Democratic Party.

Ala Bakayapya abakwata fimanga!

David Kapoma

DP Member