Harry Kalaba Facilitated My Zambian Diplomatic Passport – Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri also known as Major 1 has told the Pretoria Magistrate Court that he holds both a Malawian and Zambian diplomatic passports. The Malawian preacher and Founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), is fighting to get bail.

Bushiri, who abandoned his earlier names, Chipiliro Gama, was born in Muzuzu, Malawi from the father, Huxley, and mother, Christina. His mother, Christina, was a Malawian but born in Zambian.

Bushiri told the court that he has both Malawian and Zambian Diplomatic Passports. Bushiri is the spiritual father to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and DP President, Harry Kalaba.

Bushiri and his wife Mary, have been locked up facing fraud and money laundering charges. Prosecution have stated that Bushiri was a flight risk and had illegally repatriated his luxury motor vehicles to Malawi.