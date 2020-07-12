DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine at home.

According to family sources, Kalaba had refused to be admitted at Fairview Hospital, preferring to be attended to at home.

The family source said government offered to admit Kalaba at the University Teaching Hospital but he refused.

“He is on and off oxygen but he insists not to be transferred to any outside facility; he prefers to be at home,” said the family source.

Kalaba had been unwell for the past 11 days and was removed from Oxygen yesterday morning.

“He did a COVID-19 test yesterday (Friday) and it came out positive,” another source told The Mast.

Kalaba becomes the third high profile political figure to test positive for COVID-19 after ‘information minister Dora Siliya and her health counterpart Dr Chitalu Chilufya’.

However, both Siliya and Dr Chilufya’s positive status seroconverted within three days of being tested positive.

Democratic Party sources indicated that Kalaba had been unwell but was much better.

“Yes, he was unwell, he is better now,” said the source.