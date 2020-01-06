21 months ago Harry Kalaba bought a very expensive Range Rover and gave it Prophet Bushiri after he prophesied Harry Kalaba’s destination.

Bushiri gave a prophecy that Harry Kalaba will win 2021 elections and he will become the president of Zambia.

This forced blind Harry Kalaba to resign as Foreign Minister and form a political party called Democratic Party.

Criminal Bushiri after draining Kalaba’s wealth, he has changed the prophecy to say, “HH is winning 2021 elections”.

Sources close to Kalaba have told Zambian Rock the DP president is very frustrated that Criminal Bushiri has changed the prophecy.

It’s been 4 days Harry Kalaba has been wanting to communicate with his Papa Bushiri but no way to get in touch.

Meanwhile, the prophecy that HH is winning the 2021 general elections has given HH great smiles.

And also sources within HH’s intelligence team have spread the news that Dr. Chishimba KambwiliDr. Chishimba Kambwili Chishimba Kambwili the NDC president has received a letter from UPND president HH informing him that the party has appointed him a vice President and the running mate to HH.

More details coming up this week.

SOURCE: Zambian Rock