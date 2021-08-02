By PF Media

HARRY KALABA, PROPHET JOSHUA IGINLA DIRTY ELECTION SCHEME EXPOSED

“The duo concoct a false prophecy that Hichilema will win elections”

It has emerged that Harry Kalaba in a phone conversation last week, instructed his personal Prophet, Nigerian Pastor, Joshua Iginla to speak against the re-election of President Edgar Lungu.

Kalaba also said the PF was using the chair to as a symbol of the authority of the throne.

He told Iginla to demonstrate in his “prophecy”, a broken chair.

During his Sunday Service on 1st August 2021, as instructed, Joseph Iginla spent time delivering his “prophecy” against Zambia predicting violence, political tension and an eventual win for Opposition leader, Hichilema.

Kalaba played similar schemes with Iginla in 2016.

Although Kalaba is standing as a presidential candidate, he has no discernible chance to win and has embarked on scandalising President Lungu in his campaigns.