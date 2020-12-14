By Brightwell Chabusha

Leader of the Democratic Party Mr Harry Kalaba has said Copperbelt is a strategic region as no one can go to State House without its vote.

Mr Kalaba, the former foreign affairs minister in President Edgar Lungu’s government, said the DP is the majority party for 2021 which is enjoying a lot of support from Zambians.

“The Copperbelt has now awakened and they are all saying DP. It is the DP that can remove this country from the current political failure. We are the new majority and whether people agree or not, we are the new majority. That is why you have seen me coming more frequently to the Copperbelt,” Mr Kalaba said.

“You can’t go to State House without Copperbelt. We can’t win the presidency without making the miners understand that this is their chance. We can’t win elections without making the youth understand that the DP is their pathway. We can’t go to State House without making our women selling at Chisokone market, in Mufulira, Chililabombwe realizing that the Copperbelt is now blowing Democratic Party.”