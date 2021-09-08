Harry Kalaba’s party condemn recycling of politicians in HH Cabinet

The DP said the Hakainde Hichilema has realised that there was a difference between political pronouncements and adhering to the constitution over his earlier promise to run a lean government, which they said had already been countered with the appointment of 17 ministers so far.

Harry Kalaba’s press secretary Mwanawina Kwibisa said what the Zambians were interested in is service delivery, whether there were 12 or even 1000 ministers.

He expressed disappointment that there was very little room for the youths in the announced appointments.

“We expected a complete overhaul … but some appointments are recycled instead of passing on to the young ones. I am mentioning (Technology Minister) Felix Mutati. I believe he can remain a consultant. (Senior Private Secretary Alfred) Chipoya, (Health Minister) Sylvia Masebo, they could have remained on the sidelines,” Kwibisa said.

But asked if the DP will be chasing old people from joining them since he was opposing the appointments of certain ministers, Kwibisa said they would be welcomed, but as people to offer consultancy and guidance.