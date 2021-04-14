HARRY KAMBONI WINS WARD, CONSTITUENCY AND DISTRICT ELECTIONS AS HE COMPET FOR ADOPTION IN KALOMO CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY.

By Florence Muyunda

CiC~Private Reporter~Southern Province

Kalomo Central constituency member of Parliament honorable Harry Kamboni wins the on going re-adoption process.At ward level Kamboni got 216 votes,Smart Muwele 139 and Edger siakachoma 96.

At constituency level Kamboni Harry 29, Smart Muwele 07 and Edger siakachoma 04, district Kamboni Harry 14, Smart Muwele 11 and Edger siakachoma 03 the elections was so peaceful despite some challenges.

This is not the end of everything Wednesday it will be the province voting and ranking these gallant men of kalomo all the best to you all.