PEOPLE DON’T SEEM TO LEARN, WHY ARE YOU INVITING THE MEDIA FOR A PRIVATE CHURCH SERVICE, IF IT IS NOT POLITICAL================The English say, “Don’t stir up the hornet’s nest”, President Lungu is better out of politics otherwise you will remember me when it’s too late.

I only speak for the good of my Country and the people I love, Dr. Lungu will soon pay for insisting to meddle in politics after losing to a man he had tormented so much.

The best that he should do is stay out of politics for now. I’mean what more does he want, he has had it all, why not just let go and rest.

I know, one would say, there is nothing wrong in Dr. Lungu attending Mass or any Church service, true that, but why invite the media? It makes it political.

Remember Dr. Lungu used to ask President Hichilema to get a permit to attend Church. Has Dr. Lungu gotten a permit to attend Church and invite the media?

UPND may feel treated that, Dr. Lungu is trying to use the Church to play politics and they might use whatever is at their disposal to frustrate the former President as he did to HH.

President Hichilema has said he has no desire to take President Lungu to prison but don’t take it for granted, we all know that he is not the alpha and omega.

UPND has numbers in Parliament, together with Independents to lift President Lungu’s immunity without President Hichilema saying any word in public.

