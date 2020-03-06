By Coillard Muvwema

During his address to the Nation Assembly today he did state that, he will constitute the commission of inquiry to deal with the issue of gassing that had has troubled the nation .This statement alone demonstrates in clear terms that he no longer trusts the police and ministry of home affairs how they have handled this matter.

I do agree with him on this one.This is the reason the stakeholders wanted an independent investigative agencies like FBI and Scotland yard to deal with the gassing issues. Therefore ,in my view in as much as we welcome the commission of inquiry, it will however not be effective as it will lack expertise to handle serious security investigations.

The president failed fully to update the nation on this matter apart from again throwing it to the commission of inquiry whose time frame he didn’t indicate.

We wonder as citizens, if this is not ploy to buy time that we forget the whole matter, since as Zambians are well known in easily forgetting serious matters like gassing that threatened our national security and our economic daily activities .

I couldn’t believe that up to know the president does know the root cause of gassing incidents and mob justice.

I was really shock to learn that the president has no information about it while address us citizens through the nation Assembly. This is a joke ! And purely exposing the spirit of not being serious to the matters of such magnitude, where human lives were lost in the heinous acts of gassing and mob justice.

This is my take!