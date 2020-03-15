A local publication ran a piece informing that President Yoweri Museveni has put off forth-coming Uganda’s general vote owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Museveni postpones next year’s elections to 2023 due to coronavirus,” the publication said.

“The lives of Ugandans are very important more than anything else. I have consulted with my ministers and we find it reasonable to suspend elections till 2023,” Museveni purportedly said.

“All candidates must now suspend their campaigns and stay indoors. This will protect our people. Elections will come and go but we must protect lives,” ‘Museveni’ added.

We understand the fact that the COVID-19 has become a worldwide concern and nations are putting in place measures to prevent the virus or curb its transmission where cases have been confirmed.

For Uganda’s case, no victim has so far been confirmed to have tested positive of the virus thus informing the measures in place to prevent any possible case. The country recently suspended the UN G77 summit which was to be held somewhere in April the country providing the venue.

“Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in different countries and in consultation with the G77 member states, the summit has been postponed to a later date,” Uganda’s Representative had said in a statement.

The meeting would attract more than 6,000 representatives from 136 member countries that exposing Uganda to the risk of having the virus being transmitted given the delegates would come from all sorts of settings including those with a high risk of the virus.

The health ministry had hinted at plans to employ the use of disinfectant sprays on visitors landing at the country’s airports.

Minister Ruth Aceng’ said her ministry had identified more than 1,600 foreigners suspected to be high risk and were under close monitoring by the government agencies.

“The Ministry of Health, working with the Civil Aviation Authority, is considering spraying all travelers who arrive into the country as they disembark from the aircraft with a disinfectant spray,” she said.

Uganda has also asked travelers from more than 15 countries to cancel their visits to Kenya’s western neighbor authorities already staying woke to see that happens.

Across all the anti-corona measures, it is evident that politics has not been accorded any place or consideration. It has not been found where President Museveni held a presser to announce that Uganda has put off its elections until the world contains the virus.

Uganda will hold the polls in 2021, almost a year from now. The COVID-19 is prevailing in early 2020 and it is not apparent until when it will last. Prophecies put out that the virus will not see April.

As opposed to objectivity as regards this case, we understand various publications have found pleasure in disseminating every kind of hearsay and fallacies using the COVID-19 situation to achieve traffic rather than putting out the appropriate information regarding the ailment.

We believe you won’t fall prey to such antics and rather consume what is informative and necessary at the time of the pandemic!