HATEMBO FAMILY LIVING IN THE BUSH DUE TO THREATS ON THEIR LIVES AFTER CASE IN WHICH THEY SUED HH OVER HIS KALOMO FARM WAS DISMISSED

By Mastone Moonze

Zitukule consortium has urged police to take interest in the safety of the family that recently sued opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over his farm in Kalomo district.

The administrators of the estate of the late Samson Siatembo, Pheluna Hatwimbo and Milton Hatembo, sued the upnd leader for allegedly obtaining their land fraudulently.

Addressing the media in Choma, organization Executive Director Nicholas Phiri said the state will be blamed if anything bad happens to the Hatembo family that has been living in fear from the time the case in which they sued Mr Hichilema was thrown out.

Mr Phiri says the Hatembo family has been living in the bush for the past two weeks because their lives are under threat by unknown people who recently attacked them at night.

Some unknown individuals have been coercing the Hatembo family to appeal against the court ruling but the family has refused.

PHOENIX NEWS