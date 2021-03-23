HATEMBO FARM LAND, MASS ARREST SAGA

Photos have emerged on social media of Choma based businessman, Fines Malambo and Former Cabinet Minister, Ackson Sejani among the latest arrests in connection with the Hatembos’ Farm 1924 saga.

They are reportedly detained along with Choma Mayor, Javen Simoloka along with his Mazabuka counterpart, Vincent Lilanda.

Police have not disclosed the reasons for their arrest, but their lawyer Cornelius Mweetwa, says the detention is in connection with the alleged abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

The Hatembos recently appeared on a press briefing organised by Zitukule Consortium and dismissed allegations that they have been abducted.

Pheluna and Milton, however, confirmed that they are in hiding from what they described as individuals forcing them to appeal a case they lost against UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema over the sale of Farm 1924 in Kalomo.

They admit selling the land without problems, but opposition FDD leader, Edith Nawakwi maintains that Hichilema acquired the land illegally and must answer to the law.

Meanwhile, Zitukule Consortium Board Chairperson, Partner Siabutuba was recently released after spending days in detention over the same matter.

His detention followed the disappearance of Tom Silwiindi, a Choma based UPND supporter whose whereabouts remain unknown well over one month into what his party describes as an abduction.

-Byta FM Zambia