BY MISHECK KAKONDE

IDEOLOGICAL ACTIVIST

Having analysed Saboi statement, i can say she knows nothing about politics, but very good at Music, she needs to know that some of us are aware that CK and ECL met in person not so long ago.

The decision of the electroal pact and it’s name has no bearing as to why NDC will have to leave the alliance, that is something many people anticipated.

The opposition in Zimbabwe formed an alliance and they called it the MDC alliance because the MDC was the largest opposition in that pact. So UPND has not done anything unusual, even though I can relate to the concerns or frustrations that Saboi and her purported boss CK has on the naming of the alliance from the Opposition alliance to UPND alliance just as your last words here are that.

However, the truth is that NDC doesn’t bring much to the alliance because even the 1 MP they have on roan was given to them by virtue of UPND not participating in the by-elections and opted to support your NDC candidate.

The only thing NDC offers that alliance is the personality and militant nature of CK and a some cold insults through idioms not numbers period.

See Zambia should avoid recycling politicians as this has a huge cost on national development, same selfish empty heads keep rotating within the sphere in the name of new political parties or defecting to new Alliances or parties. It’s a sorry sight the political arena we have, Youths must equally learn from the politics of the Middle East to bring to an end of bad politics. Our great Grand parents fought for Independence it’s up to the new generation to fight the oppresive imperialist systems that faciliate for bad leadership.

CIC PRESS TEAM