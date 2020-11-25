he Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – the Hawks has asked people in South Africa to help with information on how Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Mary Bushiri escaped South Africa a fortnight ago.

The couple, who are being accused of money laundering and fraud amounting to R102 million (about), escaped to Malawi days after they were granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate Court which required them to appear before the same court on Thursday last week.

Bushiri speaking to reporters in Malawi on November 19

And just a day after a third arrest warrant was issued for Bushiri, the crime busting body has now asked the South Africans to provide any information on how the Bushiris left South Africa.

According to the South African media reports, the Hawks said the information shared will be treated with strict confidentiality.

“Anyone with information regarding his escape is encouraged to anonymously contact law enforcement through the MySAPS app or the Crime Stop number 0800 10111,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“Information may also be shared directly with the Hawks through its communication officer. Information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” she was quoted by Times Live.

Last week, the South African government through Justice Minister Roland Lamola told Parliament that the government will do whatever it takes go bring back the couple to stand trial in the Rainbow nation.

He also defended South Africa’s justice system saying it had proved to be resilient and the couple was guaranteed a fair trial once they are extradited.

“Our processes have been tested over time. The guarantee of a fair trial is not in dispute in the judicial system in our country which has proved to be resilient and has proven to be fair, free and without any influence from anyone.

“So there cannot be a claim of an unfair trial, that one is clear from our constitutional prescripts, our laws and also some of the treaties we have acceded to in the international community in terms of human rights and in terms of the African People’s Charter,” he was quoted in the local media.

The Bushiris were arrested in Malawi on Wednesday but on Thursday the Lilongwe Magistrate Court ordered the unconditional release of the couple.

Meanwhile, reports from South Africa indicate that the government has begun a process for the couple to be extradited from Malawi to stand trial.

The South African government has since seized property worthy R5.5 million which belonged to the Bushiris for violating their bail conditions.