THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION CALLS FOR THE IMMEDIATE ARREST OF THE INDIVIDUALS WHO HARASSED THE FEMALE CIVIL SERVANT AT THE MINISTRY OF WORKS AND SUPPLY

The Human Rights Commission (HRC Commission) calls for the immediate arrest of the individuals who invaded the government offices at the Ministry of Works and Supply and harassed a female civil servant on allegations of supporting the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

The Commission further calls upon the government to put effective measures towards the protection of Ms. Sheilly Chatugwa from further harassment or victimisation and allow her to discharge her public service functions impartially and professionally.

Preliminary investigations by the Commission indicate that Ms. Chatugwa, who is an Inspector was hounded out of her office by suspected PF cadres apparently led by a Mr. Charles Kakula on allegations of being a UPND cadre on 13h April 2021. The cadres locked up her office and dragged her to the office of the Ministry of Works and Supply Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lenox Kalonde, where they announced that they had locked her office and threatened to burn her office if she went back.

Such criminal behaviour is unacceptable and a violation of human rights as it constitutes, inter alia, criminal trespass, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and threatening violence.

Such acts must be considered as full blown warning of potential political violence ahead of the forthcoming elections and must be immediately stopped.

It is the Commission’s considered view that the harassment of Ms. Chatugwa may be the

culmination of systemic violation of the rights of hundreds of public workers who have in the

recent past suffered from various forms of victimisation, including retirement in the national interest on trumped up allegation of being supporters or sympathisers of the opposition parties.

The Commission wishes to caution that if perpetrators of lawlessness and violation of human rights are left scot free, such criminal conduct may worsen and spread to other public service institutions to the detriment of public service delivery during the countdown to 12th August 2021 Presidential and General Elections.