HE ALEGED TO HAVE DEFILED A 10 YEARS GIRL BUT RELEASED ON BOND WHILE THE FATHER OF THE GIRL DIED OF SHOCK DUE TO WHAT HAD HAPPENED TO THE POOR GIRL

His name is Jeosam Mtonga working for Lusaka Water and Sewarage as an operator at Muchinga ground office where he is believed to have defiled a 10 years old girl.

Surprisingly, he actually got help from his company to get bond, yet the premises of LWSW is contaminated because this guy is alleged to have defiled the girl in the office.

The story is told that Jeosam wanted to take the auntie of the victim as a second wife, so he was familiar to the girl.

He isolated the girl by giving her money to buy talk time but followed the girl to meet her on the way. He lured the girl to his office and defiled her.

He gave the poor girl a K10 and told her not to tell anyone, but the damage on the girl was extensive for the grandmother not to notice because the clothes were stained with blood.

The little girl broke down before the grandmother as she narrated the ordeal.

She stayed in hospital for 2/3 days as she was being treated.

Meanwhile the father went amok looking for Jeosam so that he can sort him out by himself, unfortunately, his Blood pressure could not take it, he died without even seeing the daughter in hospital. He has since been buried at Chingwere cemetery.

Jeosam is on Bond but stories coming from other kids are likely to bring more charges on him if the police do the investigations properly.

However, when I spoke to the officers, they told that, much as the case was grave, they could not keep Jeosam in custody because he met the bond conditions and they are advised not to keep people in their custody if the case can be bonded, due to COVID-19.

The police officers also confirmed that, the docket has been opened and they has given the case optimum attention so that it goes to court soon.

The matter was reported at George Police Post.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!