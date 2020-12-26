HE DISTURBED US – KITWE MAN TELLS POLICE WHY HE KILLED THE HUSBAND TO HIS GIRLFRIEND

I have been going out with his wife since 29th January 2018 when I employed her in one of my shop within Kitwe and her husband has never caught me, Enock Mwenda the Kitwe man who killed the husband to his girlfriend has said. During police interrogations in Kitwe yesterday, Enock said he was shocked when the husband to her woman caught him in bed doing it with his wife and he thought the man would kill him hence he hit him with a stool in self defense. “He caught me red handed in his bed with his wife; I thought he would kill me hence I threw the stool on him in self defense”, he said.

This is a matter in which Police in Kitwe arrested a Man named Enock Mwenda for killing a husband to his married girlfriend.

According to police report, the deceased man who is a bricklayer came home from work in evening on Monday 21st December 2020 after being away for two weeks.

The boyfriend visited the married girlfriend that evening without knowing that the husband was coming back. And sadly during the night the husband came and found the two in bed enjoying themselves. Then confusion started and the husband was over powered by the boyfriend to his wife who threw a stool in the head of the owner of the wife killing him instantly.

The bricklayer and his wife got married in 2008 and have 4 children together. So the children are now orphans due to their mother’s behavior. So sad!

Picture: Enock Mwenda