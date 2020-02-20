By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

He has not visited a single “gassed” house.

He has not gone to any of the rioting or protesting communities to speak to the people.

He has not gone to mourn with the families of those that have been targeted and killed by angry mobs.

He has not gone to console families of those killed by “stray” police bullets.

He has not spoken to the Zambians directly about their fears.

On Saturday, he will be joining Pentecostals in prayers called to deal with the spirit of gas. The prayers start Thursday to Saturday.

This gentleman is either incompetent, clueless or both.