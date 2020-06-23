Mary Anne Trump, the mother of Donald Trump and the wife of real estate developer Fred Trump has an image that looks like a newspaper cutaway condemning Trump for politics.

An Image surfaced online rebuking Trump by his mother if he joined politics in future. The images come from an old newspaper at which the name or date of publication doesn’t display.

In the Newspaper cutaway, she says; “Yes he is an idiot with zero common sense and no social skills, but he is my son. I just hope he never gets into politics, he’d be a disaster.” —Mary Anne Trump.

Mary Anne Trump was born in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, she emigrated to the United States in 1930 and became a naturalized citizen in 1942. She died august 7th 2000.

Mary Anne Trump doesn’t have any record in the media at this time of Trump’s political career. While Donald Trump’s involvement in politics prior to 2000 was minor, he was an established businessman by then and a public figure.

There is 99% assurance the image was fabricated and another 1% it was true.