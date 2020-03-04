By Koswe Editors
HE IS PF AND IN POLICE CUSTODY: HOW IS THE GASSING SITUATION IN YOUR AREA?
Has anyone been gassed in your area lately and especially after Rae Hamoonga announced that notorious gasser, copper thief and murderer Spax is in Police custody (since 26th February, 2020)?
If not, now you know what we have been reporting all along though we are told at the beginning President Edgar Lungu was not aware of this scheme as those surrounding him wanted to have UPND President Hakainde Hichilema killed or jailed before the 2021 elections on pretext that he was behind the gassing of people in order for people to rise against the PF administration and then usurp power.
Have your say…
-Koswe
When you are making evil plans in panic mode you won’t be thinking correctly, your plans are likely not to work. Time is ticking fast against the PF when it comes to stopping HH from becoming their boss soon. They have a mission, a mission to keep the vocals loudest on the song, “HH WILL NEVER RULE”. Will it come to pass? It is a million dollar question to them. They dread the possibility of the opposite happening. And for each minute passing, there is double increase in PF panic, and the more likely their evil planning will result in botched attempts to stop one HH from becoming Zambia’s next president. Worse more is when your plans instead of yielding the desired results it BOOMERANGS and you become the victim, victim of what you planned against someone…, worse more when your evil plans against someone result in subtracting on your gains, in this case gains in electoral vote, and instead it your plans begin to add votes on the one you wanted out of the way!!
Haha, well, there is no gassing being reported in our area, it stoped soon after the face of the one you see in photo above disappeared from freedom outside and reappeared in custody in jail. Is it a coincidence? For us in the open court, it is not a coincidence at all, it is bcoz THE MASTERMIND IS IN CUSTODY, ARRESTED AND THE EVIL PLAN HAS LOST A COMMANDER…. DIDN’T RAY HAMOONGA TELL US?