By Koswe Editors

HE IS PF AND IN POLICE CUSTODY: HOW IS THE GASSING SITUATION IN YOUR AREA?

Has anyone been gassed in your area lately and especially after Rae Hamoonga announced that notorious gasser, copper thief and murderer Spax is in Police custody (since 26th February, 2020)?

If not, now you know what we have been reporting all along though we are told at the beginning President Edgar Lungu was not aware of this scheme as those surrounding him wanted to have UPND President Hakainde Hichilema killed or jailed before the 2021 elections on pretext that he was behind the gassing of people in order for people to rise against the PF administration and then usurp power.

Have your say…

-Koswe