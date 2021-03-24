BY CIC Reporter

Pethias BullzChuundu Mweemba writes

HE IS THE MOST HATED PERSON BY PF LEADERS AND IT’S MEMBERS. IMAGINE, THEY HAVE ARRESTED HIM 16 TIMES BUT HE HAS NEVER BEEN FOUND WITH #UMULANDU.

The only crime which President Hakainde Hichilema has committed is to aspire for LEADERSHIP, and those in leadership they are not comfortable with it. No one knows why they fear this Man.

When I see all these happening, I have come to my conclusion that if President Hakainde Hichilema dies today PF members they can dance and cerebrate His death.

This is not a Zambia I knew way back during #Mwanawasa, if President Mwanawasa had this hatred against Mr SATA trust me Mr SATA was not going to be the President of this country.

Imagine arresting someone for more than 15 times, and we still have people who are saying if HH has a case to answer let Him be arrested by police.

It’s good that we have known how evil some Leaders are such that they don’t want to see other people to lead this country.

I want to assure those evil people, President Hakainde Hichilema will never walk alone, and He will never sleep in any police station in Zambia.

#TESHI #CHISHI #CHAMANYINANU.