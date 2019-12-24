BY HON MUNSANJE

HE ISN’T IN AGREEMENT WITH PF AND ITS SYMBOL: TAH-WAITING FOR REALITIES TO UNFOLD

Among a number of appointments President Lungu has ever made in his tenure of office, the Chris Zumani fits being called a “disappointment” because “two can not work together unless they agree”

Likewise, reality is that “if one can’t agree with small things such as flashing a Political Symbol, I bet with you that he won’t agree with that Political Party on literary everything”

All mantle has now being left on the humble President Lungu because we have advised him to revoke the appointment in disappointment of Zumani.