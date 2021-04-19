Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja has described as false and alarming reports circulating that United Party for National Development-UPND Mkushi North Constituency aspiring candidate Topson Kunda was shot in the foot.

Mr. Kanganja says it is appalling to note that some politicians want to take a route of using propaganda and falsehood to gain sympathy as seen from the conduct of Mr. Kunda.

He says on Thursday, 15th April, 2021 around 23 53 hours, Kunda gave false information to the Police that he had been shot at whilst in Itala Compound and had sent someone to report on his behalf to police while he remained in a motor vehicle which was parked at the police station.

Mr. Kanganja explains that when some officers spotted Kunda, they requested to see where the gun wound was as they could not spot any injury on his left foot.

He says Kunda was advised by police to get a medical report form for him to be attended to by Health authorities but he turned down the advice stating that he could not be treated at a Government Hospital.

Meanwhile Mr. Kanganja says another falsehood was propelled that the Police have plans to summon UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema which is far from the truth.

He has since warned politicians to be responsible as they do their politics as opposed to engaging in misconduct that may cause public disorder.

