HE WAS MISTAKENLY BURNT TO DEATH SUSPECTED TO BE A RITUAL KILLER

His name is Kelvin Muke a Grade 11 pupil 11 pupil of Chinenezi School in Zambezi District of the Northwestern Province . He was killed on Monday as he was coming from visiting his girl friend at night in the nearby village. As he was coming back, he met a group of villagers who thought he was one of the gassers. They beat him up and set him ablaze only to realise he was a pupil at a nearby school and a nephew to Mr Samutete of the same school. Sad indeed. May His Soul Rest In Peace!!