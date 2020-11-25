Remarks that “He will never rule Zambia” has irked UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema (HH), reports Zambian Eye’s Mercy Banda.

There has been some remarks that whatever HH does, he will never rule the country.

This seems to have not settled well with HH who came out sharply during his rallies in Southern province.

“They are saying, I will never rule. Are you God to say that,” stated the seemingly irked HH.

He told his supporters at his well attended rallies not to buy in such cheap propaganda.

“They say even if I win I will not be given power to governor,” HH said. “No one will stop me from contesting the elections, I will be on the ballot. Don’t be cheated. Just register and to vote next year.”

HH said he has the right to contest the elections in Zambia because he is a citizen.

He said whether President Edgar Lungu and his PF like it or not he (HH) winning the 2021 elections. -Zambian Eye