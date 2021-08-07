Lusaka-Saturday, 7th August 2021

The Head of the African Union Observer Mission, Former Sierra Leon President, His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma has arrived in Lusaka, Zambia aboard Ethiopian Airlines that landed at 13;30hrs.

Mr. Koroma was received by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative, Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mr. Koroma said the African Union was mandated to observe elections when member states requested.

He said the African Union was determined to see democracy and its institutions take root in Africa.

He said Zambia was known for its peace and stability and the African Union was keen to see Zambia on this attractive path.

The African Union has deployed an African Union Short -Term Election Observer Mission to Zambia.

The AU observe mission will interact with various stakeholders that include, government officials, the ECZ, political parties, civil society , media organization and the diplomatic community among others.

The engagement with various stakeholders will enable the delegation to understand and appreciate the preparations made so far towards the holding of the election.

The AU Short Term Election Observer Mission to Zambia draws its mandate from the 2007 African Charter for democracy that Zambia is signatory to.

Zambia will hold its General election on 12th August 2021.

Issued by

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza

First Secretary- Press/Tourism

Zambia Embassy, Addis Ababa

Ethiopia.