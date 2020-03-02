HEADMAN AND TWO OTHERS ARRESTED FOR THE MURDER OF A GASSING SUSPECT, WHOM THEY SET ALIGHT, POLICE SAY

HEADMAN Malakata of Rufunsa District in Chief Bundabunda has been arrested by police together with two others in connection with the murder of a man whom they burnt after suspecting him to be one of chemical sprayer.

Headman Malakata whose real names are Kelly Matungo, Edwin Strong Tembo both aged 50 years as well as George Mayunga aged 33yrs of Mwendasuseka are in police custody for the murder of Benson Moonga.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement revealed that the three suspects were arrested yesterday at 10: 00 hours the named chiefdom.

She said they will remain in custody as they await court appearance soon.

And Katongo said police have continued with investigations in all the cases of loss of life as a result of mob justice.