By Mastoone Monze

Village Headmen in Chief Cooma’s chiefdom in southern province have rejected Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa’s intentions to recontest his seat in this year`s general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the headmen, chief Cooma’s representative robson Mudenda who is also senior headman Cooma has told phoenix news in Choma that the headmen in 5 wards of the constituency are not part of the headmen who are supporting Mr Mweetwa’s bid to continue as their member of parliament.

Mr Mudenda says if the upnd decides to adopt Mr Mweetwa as its candidate in the august polls, the electorate in the 40 villages will not vote for him but emulate the people of Sikalongo and Namuswa wards that voted for an independent and pf councillors in the 2016 general elections.

Choma Central constituency is the only constituency in southern province that has had a pf councilor the since 2016 general elections in which the upnd lost after fielding an unpopular candidate who was allegedly imposed on the electorate by area member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa.

